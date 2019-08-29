Kelly Clarkson admits she had a “panic attack in my closet” over doing her own talk show

NBCKelly Clarkson normally exudes confidence, but she admits to being nervous about embarking on her first talk show.

“I had a complete panic attack last night in my closet with my husband,” Kelly tells People in a new cover story. “I was like, ‘What am I doing? I hope I don’t fail.'”

But she’s trying to remind herself that not everyone will be a fan, and that’s O.K.

“I’m aware that not everyone’s going to like me. I don’t even like everyone,” she says. “So when you wrap your head around that, all ego goes out the door.”

Kelly, who’s been balancing taping The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show at the same time, says that even though this is uncharted territory for her, she's happier than she's ever been.

“There have been some really major hurdles in my life, but I wouldn’t change any of them,” she says. “I never thought I’d be this happy. If somebody told me at 19, ‘You’re going to have your own TV show!’ I would have laughed and said, ‘No one’s going to watch that.’ But anyway…I hope they do.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts on NBC-owned stations on September 9 and the new season of The Voice premieres September 23.

