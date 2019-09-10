Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon Crank Out the Hits in ‘Tonight Show’ Beat Battle: Watch

Kelly Clarkson shows why she is one of the best singers in the business as she battled Jimmy Fallon during his “Beat Battle” on Sunday night’s “Tonight Show” special. Clarkson joined Fallon by singing as many songs as possible to a beat, she belted out “Dancing in the Street” followed by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” and “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Jimmy sped up the beat and it was still no problem for Clarkson who came with “Shut Up and Dance,” “Groove is in The Heart,” “No Tears Left to Cry,” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” The competition ended with a duet between Clarkson and Fallon singing, “A Moment Like This.” What is your favorite Kelly Clarkson song?