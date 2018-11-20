Kelly Clarkson Announced To Be In Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade!

Personally, she’s my favorite American Idol!  The original has all the greatness in my book!

What’s your favorite part of the parade?  Celebs?  High School bands? Broadway show performances?  The ballons?!  I have to say ALL are my favs!

Clarkson joins the previously announced lineup of performers that includes Diana Ross, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, Anika Noni Rose, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale and Carly Pearce.

A number of Broadway shows will also take part in the festivities. The casts of Mean Girls, The Prom, My Fair Lady and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical are all confirmed to perform during the annual parade.

Read more here!

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

I Think I Know What Movie I’m Seeing On Christmas! Win Tickets to See The Rolling Stones! I Hate It When That Happens! A Christmas Story (1983) This Is a Thing? White Castle Has a Recipe for Stuffing Made From Sliders Don’t Wash That Turkey!
Comments