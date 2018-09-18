Kelly Clarkson Announces ‘Meaning of Life Tour’

Kelly Clarkson announced her “Meaning of Life Tour” with Kelsea Ballerini on Instagram. Ballerini has been a fan of Clarkson since the age of 13 when she attended Clarkson’s “Behind These Hazel Eyes Tour”. The Voice champion, Brynn Cartelli will also join Clarkson on tour when it kicks off January 24th in Oakland, California. Do you think that by having all female tours will help bring more equality in the music business?

 

Hey y’al!!! Kelly, @kelseaballerini , and @brynncartelli have a message for us…😱 #MeaningOfLifeTour – Team KC

