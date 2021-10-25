Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande Duet On New Christmas Album

Kelly Clarkson just released her Christmas album, “When Christmas Comes Around”, which features a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

Clarkson and Grande appear together on “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me”.

The track is described as being a “rocking pop ballad”, similar to the beat of Grande’s tune, “Santa Tell Me”, from 2014.

Have you listened to Kelly Clarkson’s new Christmas album yet? What do you think about the duet between Clarkson and Grande? Should the two do more collaborations in the future?