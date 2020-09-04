Kelly Clarkson Celebrates The Return Of ‘The Voice’

Who has two thumbs and can’t contain her excitement about the return of The Voice next month? Well, that would be Kelly Clarkson. The singer and daytime TV star took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and her fellow competition coaches along with the caption, “We’re back y’all!! Mark those calendars.. Oct 19th!” Originally set to hit the air in September, the new season, like many productions, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When not sitting in the spinning chair, Clarkson spends her time hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, which recently won an Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show. Which shows are you excited to see back on the air?