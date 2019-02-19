Kelly Clarkson Covers Lady Gaga’s “Shallow”

Kelly Clarkson gave concert fans a treat on Friday. While performing in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Clarkson did a cover version of Shallow. As you know, the original version was done by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born. Before she sang the song, Clarkson called Gaga “amazing” and said it was “cool just to know someone that talented is also really nice.” Clarkson told the audience, “I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it.” Fans said Clarkson did very well. One concertgoer posted on Twitter, “kelly clarkson singing shallow is such a holy experience, I’M CRYING.” Do you think Clarkson will have Gaga on her upcoming talk show and they’ll do a duet?