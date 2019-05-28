Kelly Clarkson defends "The Voice" winner Chevel Shepherd after "God Bless America" criticism

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCKelly Clarkson came to the defense of The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd over the weekend, after a Twitter user criticized the 16-year-old’s rendition of “God Bless America” at the Indy 500.

The Twitter user initially tweeted at Kelly, mistakenly thinking she had performed the song. Kelly actually sang the National Anthem at the event.

“@kellyclarkson Indy 500 - Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I’ve ever heard!!!” the online troll wrote. “Sing it the way it was written, without all the slow whining, the ‘stylizing,’ the chirps and warbles. Want to know how to sing it right? Listen to Kate Smith’s version.”

Kelly hit back, writing, “I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it.”

She added, “Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this.”

Chevel Shepherd competed on season 15 of The Voice last year and was on Team Kelly.

In other news, Kelly reacted Friday to the news that Adam Levine would be leaving The Voice after 16 seasons.

“Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there,” she tweeted. “To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.