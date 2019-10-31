Kelly Clarkson delivers killer rendition of "I Put a Spell on You" for Halloween Kellyoke

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversalKelly Clarkson is 100% that witch. The singer delivered a spooktacular Halloween version of her talk show’s Kellyoke segment Thursday, dressed as Bette Midler's character, Winifred, from Hocus Pocus.

Kelly kicked off The Kelly Clarkson Show by singing the song Bette sang for the movie, the 1950's classic “I Put a Spell on You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. She was flanked by two backup singers dressed as Winifred’s sister witches, which were portrayed by Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in the film.

The cover took the Internet by the storm, with many fans proclaiming it her best Kellyoke yet.

"What did we do to deserve @kellyclarkson, 2019's Queen of Halloween?" one fan tweeted. Another wrote, "Omfg. @kellyclarkson recreating 'I Put a Spell on You' from #HocusPocus is the only content I need today or like ever again."

Later in the show, Kelly, still in costume, joined violinist Lindsey Stirling to sing Elle King’s part of the song, “The Upside.”

