Kelly Clarkson doesn't understand why she and John Legend are being accused of "[killing] Christmas"

Some people felt that the original lyric "Say, what's in this drink?," as well as the male singer's repeated attempts to persuade the female singer to stay, made the song seem -- well, "date-rapey" is the term that's used. The new version modifies those lyrics.

The most outspoken critic of John and Kelly's new version is Sharon Osborne, who said earlier this month, "To change an innocent lyric...what the hell are you on? That’s ridiculous...Why do you do this?”

On Tuesday, Kelly explained, "Because of the #MeToo movement, they pulled 'Baby It's Cold Outside,' from a lot of radio stations...both John and I...we like the original. But we noticed that a lot of people didn't. So we're like, 'Oh, let's just give them another option...' And apparently, we killed Christmas!"



"Sharon assumed that you guys burned them all in the backyard or something and they can never listen to the original ever again!" Chrissy snarked, and then imitated someone whining about it: "If I can't have my creepy song, it's not Christmas!"

Kelly got in on the joke, mock-whining, "'I want the date-rape drink!'"

"'I want date-rapey songs!'" Chrissy whined.

"Honestly, the original doesn't even offend me," Kelly added. "I just was like, 'Cool, we'll do another version.'"

Kelly says she loves Sharon Osbourne, but insists, "We didn't kill Christmas. Santa's still alive!...I'm trying to understand [the outrage] because, I mean, there are so many issues in the world right now!"

