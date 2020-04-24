Kelly Clarkson gets special birthday gift from designer Christian Siriano

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Today is Kelly Clarkson's birthday and she got a special gift -- remotely, of course -- from designer Christian Siriano.

Siriano and his staff have been sewing face masks for medical workers for quite some time now, but when he appeared on Kelly's talk show on Friday, he showed that he's been spending his time sketching and painting as well. Specifically, he surprised her with three sketches of gowns he designed for her in the past.

"I did a happy birthday present for you," he told Kelly, pulling the sketches out of a shopping bag. "I sketched you our three favorite looks...and this is my gift to you. I'm sorry they're not framed, because my framer clearly isn't working!"

"I love those! Thank you so much! That's so kind!" Kelly gushed.

According to Page Six, the three looks were the Siriano gowns Kelly wore to the 2018 Golden Globes and the Grammys, as well as a hot pink gown she wore to the premiere of the 2019 animated film UglyDolls, for which she voiced a character and recorded a song.

Siriano mistakenly called it the Trolls premiere, but he can be forgiven: Kelly also voiced a character in Trolls World Tour.





