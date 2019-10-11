Kelly Clarkson gets to visit the set of her favorite TV show: "We just had THE BEST morning!!"

Lauren German, Tom Ellis; John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Lauren German, Tom Ellis; John P. Fleenor/NetflixIf you're a Kelly Clarkson fan, you know that she's not above being a total fan girl herself when it comes to her favorite singers, actors...and TV shows. One of her favorites is the series Lucifer, which is why it was a dream come true for her to actually visit the set and meet the cast.

On Friday, Kelly retweeted a tweet by Laura German, who stars on Lucifer as Detective Chloe Decker. German wrote, "Just met and chatted with @kellyclarkson what a genuinely beautiful, lovely and funny lady. Thank you for coming by the set Kelly, was a pleasure having you."

Kelly then replied, "Y’all have no idea how happy y’all just made me, my sis, and mama we just had THE BEST morning!! Thank you so much for being kind and down to earth! It was very exciting for us!"

She added the hashtag #LuciferCastForTheWin."

Kelly's such a fan of Lucifer, in fact, that she posted a long rambling Instagram video last month in which she begged Netflix to continue the show instead of ending it next year with its upcoming fifth season.

In case you're not familiar, Lucifer, which originally aired on Fox and is now on Netflix, stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer -- yes, the actual Devil from the Bible -- who abandons Hell for a life in Los Angeles. There, he helps the LAPD solve crimes and gets caught up in the lives of the humans he befriends.

Fans are now clamoring for Kelly to make a cameo on Lucifer and sing with Ellis, since Lucifer is often shown playing the piano and singing in the nightclub he owns.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.