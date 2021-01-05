Kelly Clarkson Goes “Borderline” Madonna With ’80s Throwback Cover

If you’ve seen The Kelly Clarkson Show, then you know about her segment called “Kellyoke”. If you haven’t, it’s basically Kelly performing covers of various songs. This morning the singer covered “Borderline” by Madonna and fans are loving it. Followers of Clarkson said “Awesome cover of a great 80s song!”, another fan wrote “KC perfect as always”. Kelly Clarkson has always been a Madonna fan; she sang “Express Yourself” during her American Idol audition in 2002. What Madonna song would you like to see Kelly cover next? What song do you think Kelly Clarkson should cover next on her Kellyoke segment?