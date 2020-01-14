Kelly Clarkson hates watching herself on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

NBC

NBCPeople love watching Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show -- so much so that the show has been greelighted for a second season. But there’s one person who definitely doesn’t like watching The Kelly Clarkson Show: Kelly herself.

The singer tells Entertainment Tonight she hasn’t watched her show since its debut episode.

“I can’t watch it because I hate watching me, but people seem to like it,” she said. “I saw the very first episode and then I was like, ‘Out,’ because it's weird watching yourself.”

The show was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award over the weekend, but ended up losing out to The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers, which tied for the win. She’ll have another chance next year, though, since the show is sticking around.

“I love being a part of a team that puts this show together, it's just a positive thing,” she said of making more episodes. “Everyone was like, ‘You have so many jobs.' But even when I was a teenager, I had, like, four jobs. I like working, I like being productive… it’s really cool.”

Those many jobs include her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, which kicks off in April, as well as being a coach on The Voice, which debuts its 18th season later this year. And of course, she's also a recording artist, and is reportedly working on a new album.

