Kelly Clarkson Hates Working Out

Kelly Clarkson probably feels the same way you do about working out. She hates it.

Clarkson tweeted on Thursday, “This just in…. I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner.”

She continued, “People say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine.”

Clarkson agreed with a fan who tweeted the only thing worth sweating for is sex.

We all know working out is good for us but do you hate it or love it?

This just in…. I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner 🤣👎💁🏼‍♀️👀 people say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 1, 2018