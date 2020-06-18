Kelly Clarkson Honors #BlackLivesMatter Protesters with Cover of U2’s Classic Song

Kelly Clarkson showed her solidarity to the Black Lives Matter protestors as she covered U2’s hit, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” for her “Kellyoke” segment. The singer’s daytime talk show has been featuring at-home editions due to Coronavirus restrictions and Clarkson broke from her normal singing format to include images from protests being held worldwide. Clarkson uses the hashtag #StartTheConversation to encourage people to tell their stories, many of Clarkson’s staff members are telling their stories of racism. Following the video images a sign stating “No Justice, No Peace” appeared. “It is an honest and sometimes difficult dialogue, but we have always strived to be a show about connection, and we want to walk the walk every day,” said Kelly. What is your favorite U2 song? Do you like the at-home edition of talk shows better than the in-studio ones?