Kelly Clarkson Hosts The Billboard Music Awards Tonight!

8:00 p.m. on NBC so be ready with the popcorn! Cardi B leads the nominees with 21 nominations! Okrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!

Mariah Carey is receiving this year’s Icon Award. How in the world did it take so long for her to get this! Her latest song “A No No” cracks me up!

Madonna is spending $5 MILLION of her OWN MONEY to do a fab performance of her new song “Medellin” with Maluma.

Other performers will include Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Halsey, Panic at the Disco, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Dan+Shay, Tori Kelly, and a medley of hits from Paula Abdul…..? Is this something we didn’t realize we needed?