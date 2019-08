Kelly Clarkson is excited about her upcoming talk show.

On Wednesday, she gave fans a tour of her set with posts in her Instagram Story.

Clarkson pointed to a neon sign on stage and said, “It’s The Kelly Clarkson Show! I have a show. They ran out of everyone [else] to ask. … Hope I don’t suck!”

The show premieres on September 9th.

Will you add Clarkson to your talk show rotation?