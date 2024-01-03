Kelly Clarkson Just Got Richer! ….kind of. 👩🏻‍⚖️

According to US Weekly, Kelly Clarkson is “relieved” to no longer pay spousal support to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The couple settled their divorce in March 2022, with Clarkson agreeing to pay $115,000 monthly until January 2024.

“She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year,” said the source.

She reportedly thinks it’s a “clean slate” for her.

(Celebrity.nine)