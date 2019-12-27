Kelly Clarkson just revealed her sexy nighttime routine

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversalKelly Clarkson just revealed her nighttime routine, and it may explain why she’s so happy these days.

In an Ask Me Anything video for The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel, Kelly trades questions with The Voice season 14 champ Brynn Cartelli.

"What's the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?" Brynn asks.

"Well, Brynn," Kelly replies, laughing, "I was single for many years, so, I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."

"That's not a lie," Kelly added of her healthy sex life with husband Brandon Blackstock. "That's real and it's not weird. It's natural."

“And this is why America loves you,” Brynn declares.

Kelly, who’s mom to five-year-old River and three-year-old Remy, previously opened up about her passion for husband.

"I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” she said in 2017. "And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him."

"I honestly thought I was asexual -- I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life," she added. "I was like, 'Oh, that's that feeling...OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn't have a clue."

Kelly and Brandon have been together since 2012.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



