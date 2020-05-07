Kelly Clarkson lists Los Angeles mansion for a whopping $10 million

According to TMZ, the American Idol alum has listed her Encino, California mansion for sale and it's just as fabulous as one would expect from a Grammy-winning pop star. The home boasts almost 10,000 square feet and has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms -- and that's just in the main home. There's also a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-story guest house.

The entire property sits on just over a half-acre of land and comes with perks that make it hard to believe why The Voice coach would have ever needed to leave her home. The enormous backyard features an area for grilling, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, and plenty of greenery to frolic around.

Inside, the kitchen features a whopping three islands, a La Cornue range, two dishwashers and state-of-the-art appliances.

The overall floor plan of the impressive piece of architecture is "inspirational and practical" and "seamlessly connects light-filled spaces for easy living," according to the listing.

Kelly is looking at a profit of almost $1.5 million on the sale of her house, based on the reported original purchase price of $8.5 million -- as stated by the Los Angeles Times.

Kelly and her family have been quarantining in their cabin in Montana, which we assume is somewhat smaller than this place.

