Kelly Clarkson nominated for Daytime Emmy Award

NBC Universal

By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

Congratulations to Kelly Clarkson: Not only has her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, but she's received a nod for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Ironically, in the host category, her competition includes Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, the man who was by her side when she became a household name on American Idol in 2002. She's also up against Strahan, Sara & Keke hosts Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer and Sara Haines, as well as the entire panel of The Talk, and longtime talk show host Maury Povich.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is up for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, up against The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Strahan, Sara & Keke, Live with Kelly & Ryan and The Talk.

In other Kelly news, she's revealed in a chat with ET Canada that the cabin in which she's been quarantining in Montana with her family of six isn't really much of a house at all: It's basically a one-room log cabin on a ranch that they were renting out to others. When COVID-19 hit, they moved in, but it lacks amenities like a reliable dishwasher, washer and dryer.

That's why, Kelly says, "We're starting to build a house [here] in the next couple of weeks."

Coincidentally, Kelly's massive mansion in Los Angeles is on the market for just under $10 million.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.