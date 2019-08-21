Kelly Clarkson on her dream talk show guest: "I don't want it to happen because I'll freak out"

NBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres in less than a month. While Kelly can no doubt call on any number of her celebrity friends to appear on the show, she does have one ultimate dream guest -- albeit one who she hopes will stay far, far away.

"My ultimate dream guest is definitely Meryl Streep. I'm a huge fan of hers," Kelly tells TV Insider. She laughs, "But I don't want it to happen, because I'll freak out!"

"I don't really hang out with famous people. My life is very normal," she explains. "I don't go to parties because I have four kids. So I'm probably going to freak out every day!"

Her propensity to freak out aside, Kelly says, "I'm not nervous at all. I'm excited because I have a dream I didn't know I had. People were like, 'What if it's hard to have a successful talk show?' and I said, 'Well, I'm going to do me and people are either going to like it or not, so I guess we'll find out.'"

So what does "doing me" entail? Kelly says first of all, she won't be sitting behind a desk -- as she explains, her set is "comfy and conversational with a cool bar vibe." And second of all, she'll start every show by singing a cover song.

"A person in the audience picks the song, and I come down and talk to that person," she teases. "Then we talk to the audience about maybe something that happened that day, [before we] start having guests [come] out."

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres September 9. And by the way, Kelly actually got to meet Meryl Streep earlier this year at the Golden Globe Awards. Their encounter was captured on video, and Kelly does look kinda freaked out.

