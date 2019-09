In a recent interview, Kelly Clarkson was asked what album changed her life and influenced her writing. She said Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill. She described it as raw and lyrically coming from a woman that was unheard of. She said her mom disapproved of the album but let Kelly listen to it. Kelly says that album helped her as a writer because it allowed her to be open and honest and be OK with it. What album or artist from your generation has your parent disapproved of?