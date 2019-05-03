Kelly Clarkson predicts "UglyDolls" will make you ugly cry

Courtesy of STXfilms

Get ready to ugly cry at UglyDolls. Kelly Clarkson predicts you'll shed some tears during the animated flick, which hits theaters today.

“Emotionally, it's a roller-coaster ride throughout the movie,” Kelly says. “'Cause I know it's an animated film but, like, you'll totally cry.”

The film, which explores themes of self-acceptance through misfit toys, has a lot of humor too, as well as great musical numbers. Getting to sing as her character Moxy was one of the main reasons Kelly signed on to the movie.

“The songs are great, they're empowering,” she says. “It's kind of straight-up out of a Kelly Clarkson catalogue. They're all very empowering and just highlighting the fact that it's OK to be you and it's an awesome thing that you get to be you.”

Kelly gets to sing several songs for the soundtrack, including the anthem “Broken & Beautiful.”

“’Broken & Beautiful’ is one of my favorite things I've ever been able to record,” she says. “One: Because Pink wrote it and I'm a huge Pink fan. And two: Just because there couldn't have been a more perfect song written for the whole theme of this movie.”

UglyDolls also features the voices of Nick Jonas, Pitbull and Bebe Rexha.

