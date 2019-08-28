Kelly Clarkson reveals she had another health scare…live on "The Voice"

Art Streiber/NBC

Kelly Clarkson certainly knows how to push through the pain.

Back in May, she hosted the entire Billboard Awards with a burst appendix. Now, she’s revealing to People that she suffered yet another health scare on live TV.

Kelly says about a week after her appendix surgery, she was doing a live episode of The Voice when she suddenly felt a terrible pain.

“Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, ‘Something is wrong,’” she says.

It turns out a cyst had burst on her ovary and she had to be rushed to the E.R.

“That was more painful than the appendicitis,” she says. “It was literally a week after my surgery, so I was freaking out!”

She adds, “I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R., like, ‘What is happening?’”

Thankfully, Kelly assures that she’s “totally great now.”

Her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, premieres Monday, September 9 in syndication on NBC-owned television stations.

