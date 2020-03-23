Kelly Clarkson reveals she used her "toddler's potty" after plumbing froze in isolated Montana cabin

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversalKelly Clarkson has been facing unforeseen challenges as she self-isolates with her family at their Montana ranch.

On Sunday, she revealed she was forced to use her “toddler’s potty” when the plumbing in their cabin stopped working.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” Kelly posted on Twitter. “And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

Shortly after, Kelly also shared a photo of her adorable children, five-year-old River and three-year-old Remy, dressed as a police officer and firefighter, respectively.

“The future.... #RiverandRemy,” Kelly wrote.

Last week, Kelly posted a video of herself from the cabin’s bathroom, pre-plumbing issues. She sang a cover of Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing” and promised more Kellyoke sessions were to come.

Kelly’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has suspended production amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Her Las Vegas residency also has been postponed.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty 🤣💁🏼‍♀️ And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 22, 2020



