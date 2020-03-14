Kelly Clarkson shifts Las Vegas residency to July due to coronavirus concerns

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

Courtesy of Caesars EntertainmentJust hours after the Jonas Brothers announced on Friday that their Las Vegas residency -- which was to have run from April 1 to April 18 at the Park MGM -- was being canceled in the wake of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, another artist who was also scheduled to start a Vegas residency on April 1 announced that her plans have changed as well.

On Instagram, Kelly Clarkson posted a statement noting that production has been suspended on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. She then added, "Out of concern and care for everyone's safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July."

"Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can't wait to see you this summer," she continued. "For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

Kelly's residency, named after a song on her 2015 album Invincible, was scheduled to take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.