Kelly Clarkson shuts down tabloid story about Carrie Underwood "feud": "At least give me a good pic if y'all are gonna be lying"

Disney Channel/Image Group LAKelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are in a secret feud! Except they're actually not, and Kelly is calling out Star magazine for claiming they are.

Kelly tweeted a photo of the magazine's cover -- which claims that the two American Idol winners' "secret feud" has exploded, and they are "TRASHING each other to friends" -- and complained that the magazine didn't even have the decency to use a good picture of her.

"Someone just sent me this & I'm like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I've ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!" she wrote. "I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!"

"At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin'," she added.

When a fan responded, "Carrie didn't get the bad pic because there is no bad pic of Carrie," Kelly replied, "Hahaha touché well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble... this is what I tell myself."

As most fans know, Kelly and Carrie are totally cool. Last June, the two even posed together on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Awards, specifically to shut down rumors that they are rivals.

"Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight. "So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.'”

And last April, the two supported each other on Twitter, with Carrie writing, "I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.