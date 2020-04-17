Kelly Clarkson Sings In 5-Languages!

In the middle of a pandemic, Kelly Clarkson is daring you to love, to care and to let others know what, and who, you value most. That’s the central theme in her latest single, “I Dare You.” Kelly says the song was in the works for more than a year, well before COVID-19 . but she says the message is perhaps more relevant than ever. In addition to English, “I Dare You” was recorded in 5-languages, with duet partners that include Zaz (French), Faouzia (Arabic), Blas Cantó (Spanish), Glasperlenspiel (German) and Maya Buskila (Hebrew).