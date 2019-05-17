Kelly Clarkson slams "fake news" reports about her diet: "I ain't got time 4 all that"

Carter Smith

Kelly Clarkson doesn't have time for people pretending to be her on social media, and she really doesn't have time for people who are spreading rumors about her weight loss.

When a fan tweeted about a fake Twitter account set up under Kelly's name, Kelly retweeted it and wrote, "This is fake news & not me. What is wrong with people? I mean, I’m way too busy to be sitting around creating fake accounts."

She added, "I mean, people if you’re that bored go ahead & do the world a service and maybe read a book & better yourself rather than be weird & lie to people."

Then, sensing she was on a roll, Kelly decided to scold people who have reportedly been gossiping about her weight loss.

"Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true," she wrote. "I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."

Kelly added the hashtag "#DrGundry," referring to Dr. Steven Gundry's book The Plant Paradox. Last year, she said she'd changed her diet using Gundry's approach to deal with a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease.

According to Kelly, Gundry's diet emphasizes organic non-GMO foods and limits foods that are high in lectins, a type of protein. She says as a result, she no longer has to take medication for her conditions.

