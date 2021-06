Kelly Clarkson nailed a cover of Prince’s “When Doves Cry” during her Kellyoke segment on her daytime talk show. The singer performed under purple lights while a video of doves flying appeared on the screen behind her. Prince would’ve turned 63 on June 7th. It’s not the first time Kelly has paid tribute to “The Purple One,” Kelly also covered his hit song, “Kiss.” Did you see Kelly Clarkson perform “When Doves Cry?” What did you think of her performance? What is your favorite Prince song?