Kelly Clarkson to be a guest judge on new season of 'Top Chef'

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music GroupKelly Clarkson will be showing off her good taste as a guest judge on the new season of Top Chef: All Stars LA, debuting next month.



The singer will appear during a Quickfire challenge based around her upcoming animated movie Trolls World Tour. In a sneak peek of the new season, we see the contestants freaking out as Kelly as revealed as the surprise guest.

The series returns with 10 finalists and five front runners from past seasons competing at various iconic locations around Los Angeles. They’ll all be vying for the biggest cash prize in Top Chef history.

Not only will the winner get the title of “Top Chef,” they’ll get $250,000, a feature in FOOD & WINE magazine and an appearance at the annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen.

Top Chef: All Stars LA – with hosts Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio -- premieres Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

