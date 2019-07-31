Kelly Clarkson to promote pet adoption with TV special "Clear the Shelters"

Carter Smith

Kelly Clarkson fans know that the singer is a huge dog lover, so it's no surprise that she's hosting a pet-adoption TV special called Clear the Shelters.



As People magazine reports, the special is a companion to the pet-adoption campaign of the same name, which is supported by NBC TV stations nationwide. On August 17, thousands of rescue shelters will reduce or waive their adoption fees to encourage people to give a pet its forever home. Kelly's TV special will begin airing on NBC stations on August 23 -- check local listings.

Kelly tells People, "Shelters are doing a great job at helping to match families with their new pets, but we also need to do our part to support shelters and encourage more pet adoptions.”

She adds, “Taking care of a pet teaches us all responsibility and unconditional love…and they remind you how cool and simple life can be.”

At one point, Kelly owned a "rescue ranch" in Texas, on which she kept more than 80 rescue animals, including 30 dogs, 14 horses and goats, pigs and ponies.

Meanwhile, the American Idol icon's new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will debut September 9 on stations across the U.S.

