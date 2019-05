The Indianapolis 500 will bring Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson, back to sing the national anthem at the start of the race. Clarkson has performed at the car racing event in 2011 and 2018 and fans are excited for her third appearance this year, “We look forward to her delivering another stirring, poignant rendition just before engines are fired for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. Which artist has done the National Anthem the best?