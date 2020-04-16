Kelly Clarkson unveils new single "I Dare You" with multiple-language duets: "Choose love instead of fear"

Atlantic RecordsNow we know why Kelly Clarkson said her new single, 'I Dare You," is her "favorite/hardest project" she's ever worked on. In addition to releasing the song, she's also recorded five different duet versions, each in a different language.

The song features Kelly singing alongside internationally-acclaimed artists singing in French, Spanish, Arabic, Hebrew and German. She's also created a performance video featuring herself singing virtually with those five artists.

In a statement, Kelly says, "It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages."

She added that rather than postponing the song's release, she and her team decided to go forward "because we feel like we all couldn’t be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time."

"We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear," she notes. "I dare you.”

No word on whether or not this song will appear on an eventual album, but it's amazing that Kelly had time to even record this one song. In addition to hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show and appearing on The Voice, she'd also been planning a Las Vegas residency -- which has been postponed until late July -- and was preparing to host the Billboard Music Awards, which have also been postponed.



