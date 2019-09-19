Kelly Clarkson warns fans not to try to kiss her: "I don’t know where your mouth has been"

L-R: Randy Jackson, Justin Guarini, Kelly Clarkson, Simon Cowell; Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversal

L-R: Randy Jackson, Justin Guarini, Kelly Clarkson, Simon Cowell; Adam Torgerson/NBCUniversalHere's a public service announcement from Kelly Clarkson: If you're ever lucky enough to get the chance to meet her, don't even think about leaning in for a smooch, or even a peck on the cheek.

"Spread the word. I don’t like being kissed on my face when U meet me. Ever. Male or female," the Voice coach and newly minted talk show host writes on Twitter.

"I ain’t European y’all. I didn’t grow up doing that. I don’t like it," Kelly continues. "I don’t know where Ur mouth has been but I know where it’s not gonna end up, & that’s anywhere on my face."



She added, "#MyPSAfortheDay."

That doesn't mean Kelly wants to cut off all human contact. If you watch her new talk show, you'll see that she doesn't kiss her guests, but she does hug them.

"I love a hug! I just don’t like when people greet me with their lips on my face," she tweeted. "Not mad at it. Totally get that others are cool with this BUT I am not one of those people. handshakes, cool. High-fives, cool. Fist bumps, cool. Kissing, not cool."

You can watch how Kelly greets even more people she's never met before when the new season of The Voice premieres Monday.

