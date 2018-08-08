Kelly Clarkson Working On Daytime Talk Show
By Beth
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

After appearing on The Voice last season, it seems like Kelly Clarkson is now stuck with the television bug. According to sources, she is now working on a pilot in hopes of hosting a daytime talk show.
Filming will take place over the next few weeks and is all a part of a deal she recently signed with NBC. But don’t get excited just yet, according to the source, if all goes well, the show still won’t premiere until around Fall 2019.
What other artist do you think would make a good show host?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

ALERT! ALERT! All 8 Harry Potter Movies Coming BACK To The Big Screen! “Hey There Delilah” Being Turned Into A TV Show?! Have You Seen KFC’s New ‘Colonel’? Hop On Board The DIY Face Mask Craze Who Bans a Winnie the Pooh Movie? China. That’s Who Robert Redford Announces Retirement From Acting
Comments