Kelly Clarkson Working On Daytime Talk Show

After appearing on The Voice last season, it seems like Kelly Clarkson is now stuck with the television bug. According to sources, she is now working on a pilot in hopes of hosting a daytime talk show.

Filming will take place over the next few weeks and is all a part of a deal she recently signed with NBC. But don’t get excited just yet, according to the source, if all goes well, the show still won’t premiere until around Fall 2019.

What other artist do you think would make a good show host?