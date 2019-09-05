Kelly Clarkson’s First Guest Will Be……

Now this is what friendship is all about. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was on his honeymoon when his good friend, Kevin Hart, got in a car accident. Kevin was scheduled to be Kelly Clarkson’s first guest on her new talk show. Dwayne left his honeymoon, with his wife’s blessings, to step in for Kevin Hart. He tweeted, when my son @kevinhart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved-she loves Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends. The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts Monday September 9th on NBC.