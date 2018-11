It’s the weekend so that means new music is here and Kelly Clarkson has everyone in the feelings.

Clarkson did a cover of “Never Enough” for the soundtrack of Greatest Showman and Twitter users were reminded again why Kelly Clarkson is an “American Idol.”

“This couldn’t be more perfect,” said @annamaria_evers and @DarrenNicolo tweeted, “No words…this is beautiful, I’ve literally obsessed already”

Have you heard “Never Enough” by Kelly? What are your thoughts?