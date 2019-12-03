Kelly Clarkson's lakeside home in Tennessee can be yours…for $7.5 million

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCBetween The Voice, her talk show and her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson doesn't have much time to spend at home these days...so it's no wonder she's selling her mansion in Tennessee.

The TopTenRealEstateDeals website reports that Kelly's listed the home in Hendersonville, TN for $7.5 million. The 20,000-square-foot mansion, which Kelly bought in 2012, before she was married, sits on four acres next to Old Hickory Lake, 25 miles outside Nashville.

The palatial home features three floors, seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, a saloon-style bar, a gym, a two-story office, a private elevator, a media room, a large playroom, and another room that seems custom-built for sleepovers: It has two sets of bunk beds, plus game tables.

And if Kelly's two kids got tired of all that indoor fun, the grounds of the house feature a huge saltwater pool, a sand volleyball court, two spas, a private dock, English-style gardens and more.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Kelly is now living near the California studio where she films The Voice and her talk show.

When Kelly's Las Vegas residency debuts in April, she'll likely fly back and forth from L.A. As she told Entertainment Tonight last week, "I'm not gonna be able to tour necessarily right now, 'cause of all the jobs and we have kids and school and stuff. It's 45-minute flights, so it made sense."

She added, "I really still wanna do shows, and we're releasing music in early 2020, so it's somewhere to go to where fans can kind of come from all over. It's a good time."

