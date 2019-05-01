Kelly Clarkson's nervous that she's not nervous about hosting tonight's "Billboard" Music Awards

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCLast year, Kelly Clarkson was nervous about hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards for the first time. She's gotten over that, but as she returns to host the 2019 edition tonight on NBC, she's got something else to worry about.

"I'm not really nervous about hosting this year just 'cause it ended up being kinda easy and fairly fun," she explains. "But I guess I'm a little nervous that I'm not nervous about it! What is wrong with me?"

Nerves or not, Kelly says BBMAs will feature her favorite thing about awards shows: great performances.

"Y'all are in for a treat this year...it's gonna be a pretty stellar show," she says. "I mean, winning awards is awesome but...to get to perform and show off this music you love so much and let people be a part of that with you -- it's just a really cool thing."

Tonight's lineup is pretty stellar: Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie debuting their new single "ME!", Madonna debuting her new single "Medellín," Paula Abdul doing a hits medley and Mariah Carey performing and receiving the ICON Award. Plus, The Jonas Brothers, Lauren Daigle and Halsey will perform, along with Kelly herself.

"The energy in the room with all these artists coming together in one place and all these fans...it's an electric kinda vibe," she says. "It's what you dream of when you're a kid."

Cardi B leads all nominees with 21 nods. Taylor, who holds the record for most BBMA wins with 23, is up for two more awards tonight. Kelly says she's rooting for one particular artist, though.

"I feel like Shawn Mendes is pretty underrated," she says. "He gets nominated a lot but I don't know if he wins all the time. And he should -- he's a really talented dude!"

