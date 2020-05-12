Kelly Clarkson's new album may feature a guest appearance by her daughter

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesWe've already had our first taste of Kelly Clarkson's next album with "I Dare You," which she recorded in multiple languages with five different singers from around the world. But it turns out the album may also feature a guest appearance by someone a bit closer to home: Her own daughter, River Rose.

Kelly tells People that before the COVID-19 pandemic, River, who'll turn six next month, wandered into the recording studio while her mom was recording "I Dare You" and another new song.

"My daughter comes in...and she's like, 'I want to sing.' So she went in the studio and she just started singing all this random stuff, so she might be featured on my next album," Kelly told People.

"She's very much into, like, 'Why do they want your picture? Why do they want you to sing? Why don't they want my picture? Why can't I sing?' I'm like, 'Oh, Lord.'"

However, Kelly adds, "She's very passionate and can drive me insane, but [I] don't want to break that spirit in her because it's going to do her well later in life."

In addition to River, Kelly is also mom to four-year-old Remy, and her husband Brandon Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage, Seth and Savannah.

