Some sad news. Actress Kelly Preston, who starred in movies like “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins,” has died at the age of 57. Her husband, John Travolta made the announcement on Instagram saying her death followed a 2-year battle with breast cancer. Preston is survived by her husband, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.