Kelsey Grammar Reveals His Wife’s Name Is Tattooed on His Crotch for a Good Reason
By Beth
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

Kelsey Grammar stopped by Conan on Wednesday and talked about the tattoo his 4th wife made him get.
His wife, Kayte Walsh, made him get her name tattooed by his crotch to keep him from cheating.
Kayte has reason to be concerned as Kelsey cheated on his 3rd wife, Camille Grammar with her.
Kelsey says the tattoo is more of an “ownership thing.”
What extreme measure have you taken to ensure a significant other did not cheat?

