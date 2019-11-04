Kenny G has Kanye West to thank for his new chart milestone

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for CoachellaKenny G had better be planning to send Kanye West a very nice Christmas gift this year. Thanks to the rapper, the saxophonist is back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in more than 19 years.

As previously reported, Kenny is one of the guest artists on Kanye's new gospel album Jesus Is King; he plays his signature soprano sax on the song "Use This Gospel." The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, but all the individual tracks on the album have also charted on the Hot 100, including "Use This Gospel," which is currently number 37.

But that's not the really impressive part. Thanks to that song, Kenny is now only the fifth artist to have scored at least one top-40 hit in the '80s, '90s, 2000s and 2010s. The other four are Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2 and, um, "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Prior to the Kanye hit, the last time Kenny appeared on the chart was in January 2000, with his top 10 version of "Auld Lang Syne." He also had three hits in the '80s and two in the '90s.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.