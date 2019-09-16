Kenny G is collaborating with Kanye West: "Nobody knows what's going to happen"

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for CoachellaIn February, you may have seen on Twitter that Kanye West hired none other than Kenny G to come to his house and give his wife Kim Kardashian West a private serenade for Valentine's Day. Well, believe it or not, that's led to the two artists teaming up to collaborate on...something.

Speaking to the Dallas Observer, Kenny says of the Valentine's Day stunt, "[West] reached out to me and wanted me to come and do that. I didn't know him real well, but I was obviously flattered. He could not have been more welcoming."

"Since then we've actually been in the studio working on some music together," Kenny goes on to reveal. "I can't really say much else because he doesn't really want anyone to talk about music before he releases it. Just suffice to say that we're collaborating on some things, and nobody knows what's going to happen."

While it may seem strange that one of rap music's most polarizing artists would want to work with a soprano sax player who's considered to be a pop culture joke, Kenny G often pops up in unexpected places, like a Katy Perry video, an album promotion for Weezer, a Super Bowl ad for Audi, an episode of Drop the Mic and even at this year's Coachella festival.

"I may not be a person like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé or Kanye who's getting tons and tons of views and all the exposure that these guys get today," he tells the paper. "But that doesn't mean that there's not a huge amount of people that do listen to my music. They're out there."

Kanye's new album Jesus Is King comes out September 27. We'll have to wait and see whether Kenny G is one of the featured guests.

