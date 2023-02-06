Kenny Loggins adds dates to his This Is It final tour

Courtesy of Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins is heading out on the road this year on his This Is It tour, which, as previously reported, will be his last. But he’s added more dates to the trek.

Loggins has added eight new shows, starting with a May 11 concert in Franklin, Tennessee. There are also new dates in Alpharetta, Georgia; Greenville, South Carolina; Victor, Idaho; Park City, Utah; Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Lincoln, California, with Richard Marx as special guest. He’s also added what, as of right now, is the final show of the trek, an October 29 concert in Highland, California.

Tickets go on sale for the new dates on February 10 at 10 a.m.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins shared when he first announced the tour. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring. After spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

Loggins’ This Is It tour is set to kick off March 10 in Sarasota, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at kennyloggins.com.

