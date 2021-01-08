Kenny Loggins, Bret Michaels & more to celebrate the 1980s at Radical Sabbatical virtual festival

Clocktower Experiences

Fans who are missing live music performances and the 1980s likely will want to check out a new virtual festival called the ’80s Radical Sabbatical, which is scheduled to take place on January 30.

The event’s lineup is led by the one-and-only Kenny Loggins, who, of course, gave us ’80s movie-soundtrack hits like “I’m Alright,” “Danger Zone” and “Footloose,” not to mention his stint as part of the populr ’70s duo Loggins & Messina.

Other performers on the bill include Poison‘s Bret Michaels, founding Survivor member Jim Peterik, ex-Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Ray Parker Jr. of “Ghostbusters” fame, “Kiss Me Deadly” rocker and former Runaways guitarist Lita Ford, and hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash.

Peterik, who also is the frontman of the 1970s band The Ides of March, will take part in a “Storytellers” presentation, as will the current lead singer of Jefferson Starship, Cathy Richardson.

The eight-hour event also will feature a costume contest, an ’80s aerobics class, cooking demos, trivia and an appearance by Claudia Wells, who played Marty McFly’s girlfriend Jennifer in Back to the Future. ’80s tribute bands round out the bill.

Tickets start at $99.80 for an all-day pass and are available via TicketSpice.com. You can also buy “add-ons,” including a meet-and-greet with Bach.

