Kenny Loggins' livestream benefit returns as a pay-per-view special for Thanksgiving

Earlier this year, Kenny Loggins performed an unplugged livestream from Santa Barbara, California’s historic Lobero Theatre. It benefited the theater itself, as well as other independent music venues which have been struggling to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you missed it, you’ve got another chance to catch it this month.



Kenny’s Live from the Lobero performance will be livestreamed as a four-day pay-per-view rental over Thanksgiving weekend, November 26 to 29. You can pre-order tickets to watch it now; it costs just $15.

The performance features Kenny performing classic hits like “This Is It,” “Whenever I Call You Friend,” “I’m Alright,” “House at Pooh Corner,” “Danny’s Song,” “Footloose” and “Celebrate Me Home.”

Visit LivefromtheLobero.org to buy tickets.

